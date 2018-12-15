Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of XRAY opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $279,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

