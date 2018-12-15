Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 219,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $93.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

NYSE:GWR opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

