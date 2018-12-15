Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 800 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in Chevron by 308.0% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 20,716.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

