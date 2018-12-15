Molecular Templates (MTEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 118.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director David Hirsch bought 365,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 545,454 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 434,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.