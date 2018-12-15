Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBRX. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

MBRX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

