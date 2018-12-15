Momo Inc (MOMO) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TH Capital cut their price objective on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

Momo stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

