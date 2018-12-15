Monster Beverage (MNST) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.02 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 3,607,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,896. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $787,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,332.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 87.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,812 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

