Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

MSD stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

