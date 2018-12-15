Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.
MSD stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.04.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt
There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund.
