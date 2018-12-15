Morpheus Network (MRPH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,770.00

Morpheus Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. Morpheus Network has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,770.00 worth of Morpheus Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Network has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Network token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.02176611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00172786 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031563 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031473 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Morpheus Network Token Profile

Morpheus Network was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Morpheus Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Morpheus Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus Network is medium.com/@themorpheus.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Network

Morpheus Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.