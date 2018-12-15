MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MOTIF BIO PLC/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.52. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

