MTY Food Group Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.80 million.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$61.14 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$44.97 and a 52 week high of C$73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Dickie Orr sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$71,000.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

