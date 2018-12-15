MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,909 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 103,561 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of HP by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 617,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 529,485 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,738,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of HP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 173,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In other HP news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,068 shares of company stock worth $23,897,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

