Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,642 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 70,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 87,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

FBHS opened at $40.42 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

