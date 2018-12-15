Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MYGN. Barclays lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.