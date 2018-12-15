Nabors Industries (NBR) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.52.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $779.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

In related news, Director John Yearwood purchased 197,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $1,012,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Kotts purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,933.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $106,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $133,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $364,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 19,946.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

