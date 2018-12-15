Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

