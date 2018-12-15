National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of National Bank worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,480,000 after buying an additional 494,832 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 481,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 296,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of National Bank by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 257,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 100,606 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 15,136 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $527,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

