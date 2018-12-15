National Bank of Canada (NA) Insider Ricardo Pascoe Sells 49,884 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) insider Ricardo Pascoe sold 49,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.66, for a total transaction of C$2,926,195.44.

Ricardo Pascoe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

On Wednesday, December 12th, Ricardo Pascoe sold 49,884 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.69, for a total transaction of C$2,927,691.96.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$58.38. 999,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,728. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$57.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

WARNING: “National Bank of Canada (NA) Insider Ricardo Pascoe Sells 49,884 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/national-bank-of-canada-na-insider-ricardo-pascoe-sells-49884-shares-2.html.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.