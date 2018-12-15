National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.64

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 179461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,228 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,588,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $413,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,950,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,073,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 728,120 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

