National Pension Service Acquires 2,988 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of Amgen worth $123,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 3.6% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 35,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after purchasing an additional 236,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $192.07 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.68.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

