National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Fortive worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 59,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,562 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,558,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,037,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

