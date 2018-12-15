National Pension Service Has $35.36 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $35,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $181.98 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $125.87 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $373,297.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $2,088,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock worth $37,298,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

