Navient (NAVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.84

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 132212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,981 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,665,000 after buying an additional 5,465,768 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 2,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 1,334,983 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 1,224,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Navient by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,301,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

