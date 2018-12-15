NCS Multistage (NCSM) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.87.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Hummer bought 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,923 and sold 97,059 shares valued at $745,451. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

