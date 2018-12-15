Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Hits $22.43 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $728,878.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00015251 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Allcoin and Neraex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.10458316 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00032637 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

