Neil Lawrence Underwood Buys 15,546 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood bought 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $249,979.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,248,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,165.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $609.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 20.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

