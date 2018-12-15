NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. NEM has a market cap of $526.90 million and $9.94 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bithumb, Exrates and Zaif. During the last week, NEM has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Indodax, Exrates, Huobi, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, B2BX, Kuna, CoinTiger, Liquid, Crex24, OKEx, Livecoin, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Kryptono, COSS, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, Koineks, Bitbns, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.