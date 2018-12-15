Nerva (XNV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $574.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. Nerva has a market cap of $0.00 and $574.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. During the last week, Nerva has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.02096938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00174609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.10469365 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.