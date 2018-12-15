Netflix (NFLX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $372.81.

NFLX stock opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $113,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $364,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,450 shares of company stock worth $107,898,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

