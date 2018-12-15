Nevro Corp (NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $39.54 on Monday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of -0.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,328,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,763,000 after purchasing an additional 562,933 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,654.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,490,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,680 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

