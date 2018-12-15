New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

NYSE SNR opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $386.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.76 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 250,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 455,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

