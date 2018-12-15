Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,837 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 877,661 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

WARNING: “Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/newell-brands-inc-nwl-holdings-reduced-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.