Newfield Exploration (NFX) Cut to Hold at Williams Capital

Williams Capital lowered shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newfield Exploration from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Newfield Exploration to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.28.

NYSE NFX opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Newfield Exploration has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,096,000 after purchasing an additional 458,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,096,000 after buying an additional 458,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,646,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after buying an additional 571,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,123,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,544,000 after buying an additional 554,266 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,472,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,030,000 after buying an additional 62,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

