News Corp (NWS) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of News by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.53. News Corp has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

