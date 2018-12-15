Nexthera Capital LP Acquires Shares of 42,304 Immune Design Corp (IMDZ)

Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMDZ. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immune Design in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immune Design by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 204,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immune Design by 132.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254,696 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMDZ stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Immune Design Corp has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 2,409.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immune Design Corp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 902,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $1,650,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMDZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Immune Design and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

