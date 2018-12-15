Nicholas Carter Sells 7,466 Shares of Trecora Resources (TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) insider Nicholas Carter sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $62,191.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Nicholas Carter sold 25,537 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $210,169.51.

On Friday, December 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 15,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $130,558.16.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.50. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the second quarter valued at $378,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $531,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

