Norbord Inc (OSB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,444 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Norbord worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSB. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 2,025.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Norbord by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norbord by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of OSB opened at $25.05 on Friday. Norbord Inc has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.34. Norbord had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

