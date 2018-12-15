Nordex (NDX1) PT Set at €11.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDX1. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Societe Generale set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.32 ($10.83).

Shares of ETR NDX1 opened at €8.77 ($10.20) on Tuesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

