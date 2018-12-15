North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) & San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Critical Comparison

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for North European Oil Royalty Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 89.03% 7,120.00% 362.03% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 93.78% 347.05% 257.01%

Risk and Volatility

North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust $7.20 million 7.56 $6.41 million N/A N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 5.36 $39.13 million N/A N/A

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 829.8 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.