Northrop Grumman (NOC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.76.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $262.71 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $245.57 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,592,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,340,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $9,521,827. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.