Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 23.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 117.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 629.3% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 79,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $1,073,655.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,397.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.45 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $209.91 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/northstar-wealth-partners-llc-acquires-shares-of-800-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.