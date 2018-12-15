NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $57.84.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $570.42 million during the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products.

