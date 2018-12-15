Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to dismal gross margins and adverse impacts from currency fluctuations. In fact, the company’s gross margin has been slipping since the past several quarters. This emerges as a considerable threat to profitability. Further, Nu Skin’s bottom-line in the third-quarter of 2018 was hurt by foreign currency woes. Sadly, management expects currency translations to dent earnings in 2018. On the bright side, Nu Skin has been steadily gaining from expanding sales leaders and customers globally. Notably, these upsides aided third-quarter results, marking Nu Skin’s fourth consecutive period of year-on-year top- and bottom-line growth. Moreover, the stellar quarterly show encouraged management to raise 2018 revenue projections. Additionally, the company is on track with expanding its sales compensation program Velocity across different nations.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE NUS opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.99 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $163,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $537,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 162.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 181.9% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 151.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

