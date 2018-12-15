Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,164,637 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 8,233,217 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCLR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Oclaro during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oclaro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oclaro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,367,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 102,324 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Oclaro during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oclaro by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 76,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCLR opened at $8.26 on Friday. Oclaro has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Oclaro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $131.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oclaro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.48.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

