Olympic Steel (ZEUS) versus MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) Head to Head Comparison

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

66.0% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Olympic Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Olympic Steel pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Olympic Steel and MITSUBISHI CORP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A MITSUBISHI CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olympic Steel and MITSUBISHI CORP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel $1.33 billion 0.14 $18.96 million $1.18 14.49 MITSUBISHI CORP/S $69.85 billion 0.63 $5.05 billion $6.51 8.47

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel. MITSUBISHI CORP/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olympic Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Olympic Steel and MITSUBISHI CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel 2.46% 13.22% 5.35% MITSUBISHI CORP/S 5.20% 9.79% 3.80%

Summary

Olympic Steel beats MITSUBISHI CORP/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.