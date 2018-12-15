OLYMPUS Corp/S (OCPNY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut OLYMPUS Corp/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS OCPNY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. OLYMPUS Corp/S has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. OLYMPUS Corp/S had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts predict that OLYMPUS Corp/S will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLYMPUS Corp/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

