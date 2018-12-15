Omeros (OMER) Trading Down 6.7%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.39. 791,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 993,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

The firm has a market cap of $656.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

