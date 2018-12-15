Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Position Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $76.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. It offers marketing and corporate communications services. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

