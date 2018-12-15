Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Trading Down 2.3%

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 7,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The firm has a market cap of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

