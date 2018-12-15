One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.76.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $246.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

